LONDON, July 3 Supermarket chain Asda, the
British arm of the world's biggest retailer Wal-Mart,
said on Thursday a restructuring of management roles in its 578
UK stores would result in up to 1,360 redundancies.
The grocer had said in May it planned a new store management
structure that removed some department manager roles and created
new deputy manager, trading manager and section manager roles
and additional section leader roles.
Thursday's announcement follows a 45-day consultation
period.
Asda said the decision meant it would now have 1,662 section
managers and 4,008 section leaders. It said the restructuring
reflects the changing habits of shoppers.
"The changed structure places a greater emphasis on
e-commerce, puts more colleagues on the shop floor and removes
back office administration tasks," the firm said.
Last month Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 grocer, said
it had proposed changes to its store management structure that
would involve around 2,600 redundancies.
