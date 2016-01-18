LONDON Jan 18 Asda, the British supermarket arm
of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart, is preparing to announce job
cuts as it grapples with changing shopping habits and a brutal
industry price war.
Sky News reported on Monday that Asda would cut "hundreds of
jobs", largely focused at its head office in Leeds, northern
England.
Asda responded by confirming it was in discussions with head
office staff.
"Today, we have started to talk to our colleagues in head
office functions about what this means for them. We have made
some difficult but necessary decisions but we must discuss these
with our colleagues before we talk publicly," it said in a
statement.
Asda, in common with its big four rivals - market leader
Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons - has
been cutting prices in an attempt to stem the loss of customers
to discounters Aldi and Lidl.
Last week, Asda said it would spend a further 500 million
pounds lowering prices.
Industry data published last week showed Asda was the worst
performer of the big four supermarket chains over the Christmas
period, with its sales falling 3.5 percent year-on-year over the
12 weeks to Jan. 3 and its market share dipping 0.6 percentage
points to 16.2 percent.
Asda has been the sector laggard on a sales basis for a
year, with management choosing to protect profit margins rather
than chase sales.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter)