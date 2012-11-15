LONDON Nov 15 Asda, the British arm of U.S.
retailer Wal-Mart Stores, posted an acceleration in
quarterly underlying sales growth as its focus on low prices
paid off.
Britain's second-biggest supermarket chain behind Tesco
said on Thursday sales at shops open more than a year,
excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, were up 0.3 percent in the 13
weeks to Sept. 30, its fiscal third quarter.
That followed a rise of 0.7 percent in the second quarter.
The performance of Asda, which trades from over 500 UK
stores, also reflects revamped fresh food lines and increased
penetration of its own-brand food ranges.
The firm has also benefited from its price guarantee
offering to refund customers the difference, via a voucher, if
an online price comparison website does not show their shopping
is at least 10 percent cheaper than at a rival.