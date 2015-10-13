* Asda names Sainsbury's Roger Burnley as chief operating
officer
* Burnley will be deputy to Asda CEO Andy Clarke
* Sainsbury's says will hold Burnley to 12 months notice
(Adds detail, shares)
By James Davey
LONDON, Oct 13 Supermarket Asda, the
British arm of Wal-Mart, has lured a top executive from
rival Sainsbury's to be its new chief operating
officer, although it could be a year before he can start work.
Asda said on Tuesday it had appointed Roger Burnley,
currently Sainsbury's retail and operations director, to the COO
role.
Burnley will be deputy to Asda Chief Executive Andy Clarke,
with whom he worked with in a previous spell at Asda from 1996
to 2002 and before that at clothing and homewares retailer
Matalan.
Sainsbury's said Burnley had left with immediate effect and
commenced 12-months "gardening leave" as per the terms of his
contract, given that Asda is a direct competitor.
Asda declined to comment when asked if it will attempt to
reduce the 12 months notice period, merely stating "it will be
some time next year" before Burnley joins.
All of Britain's so called "big four" grocers, market leader
Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons, have
been hurt by a price war, as they attempt to stem the loss of
shoppers to discounters Aldi and Lidl, and the impact of
commodity-led deflation.
Shares in Sainsbury's were down 1.9 percent at 266 pence at
1028 GMT.
Analysts immediately speculated that Burnley's move will
make him a prime contender to succeed Clarke. The chief
executive has been under pressure following the worst trading
performance in Asda's recent history.
Burnley has spent nearly a decade at Sainsbury's and was
promoted to his current role in April last year.
"Adding Roger to Asda's executive team further strengthens
the board which, I believe, is now one of the most experienced
and capable in the industry," said Clarke.
"These are times of unprecedented turbulence for our
industry," he added.
Asda's sales performance has deteriorated significantly in
2015, with the firm posting like-for-like sales declines of 3.9
percent in its first quarter and 4.7 percent in its second
quarter.
The second quarter outcome, Asda's worst performance in the
16 years it's been owned by Wal-Mart, was described by Clarke as
the firm's "nadir".
Sainsbury's said the recruitment of a successor to Burnley
was under way. In the interim CEO Mike Coupe will assume
responsibility for the role.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton and Keith
Weir)