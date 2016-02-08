LONDON Feb 8 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's top retailing expert Andy Murray has been sent over to its British supermarkets operator Asda to try to reverse a decline in sales and loss of market share to fast-growing discount rivals.

Murray, head of creative and customer experience at the U.S. giant, will become Asda's chief customer officer on Feb. 15, replacing Barry Williams in the role, Asda said on Monday.

Chief Executive Andy Clarke said Murray would focus on overhauling Asda's customer offer and transforming the group's shops, starting with the largest 95 stores. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Greg Mahlich)