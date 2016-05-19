(Adds detail, background)
LONDON May 19 Supermarket chain Asda, the
British arm of Wal-Mart, reported a seventh straight
quarter of declining underlying sales on Thursday, blaming
brutal competition in the UK market.
Asda said sales at stores open over a year fell 5.7 percent
in the 13 weeks to March 30, its fiscal first quarter.
That represents virtually no improvement from a slump of 5.8
percent in the fourth quarter of Asda's 2015 financial year, the
firm's worst ever quarter.
Asda is the laggard in sales terms among Britain's
traditional big four supermarkets, also including market leader
Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons.
The sales decline reflects industry deflation as the grocers
cut prices to counter the rise of German discounters Aldi
and Lidl.
Asda is Britain's most profitable grocer however as, unlike
rivals, it has opted to protect profit margins.
While its listed British rivals have all reported profit
declines and asset write-offs, Asda has maintained yearly profit
at about 1 billion pounds ($1.46 billion).
"The UK continues to struggle, due primarily to fierce
competition," said Wal-Mart's Chief Financial Officer Brett
Biggs.
"Improvements in price and product availability throughout
the quarter were not enough to overcome traffic and food volume
declines in our large format stores."
Asda Chief Executive Andy Clarke prematurely called last
year's second quarter the firm's "nadir" when underlying sales
fell 4.7 percent.
Clarke is attempting to recoup sales by cutting prices to
narrow the gap with the discounters and widen its price
advantage over its three biggest rivals.
It is also in the middle of a programme to overhaul its
product range, modernise its 95 largest stores and reduce costs.
However, monthly industry data shows it has continued to
lose market share. Its share of the British grocery market
stands at 16 percent, down 0.9 percentage points year-on-year,
according to market researcher Kantar Worldpanel.
Analysts question the sustainability of the Wal-Mart driven
strategy, saying Asda is losing ground to rivals on non-price
factors such as product merchandising and quality. They say its
stores need investment.
($1 = 0.6840 pounds)
