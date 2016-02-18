* Sales slump in Christmas quarter
* CEO expects gradual improvement in sales
* Firm maintaining profitability
LONDON, Feb 18
LONDON, Feb 18 British supermarket chain Asda
will emerge the winner of a brutal industry price war, its boss
said on Thursday, despite the company reporting its worst ever
quarterly sales performance.
Asda, owned by Wal-Mart, reported a 5.8 percent
slump in fourth-quarter underlying sales, representing further
deterioration of its performance and a sixth straight quarterly
decline, hit hard by the loss of shoppers to German discounters
Aldi and Lidl as well as industry
deflation.
CEO Andy Clarke forecast only a gradual improvement in sales
in 2016 but was confident the firm would maintain profitability
as it did in 2015.
"In the long run we'll win in this market," he told
reporters.
"Market share is important to us ... But what's more
important is financial control and stability. That's going to
give us an advantage to win in this market."
Though Asda's sales are falling it has not reported the
profit declines and asset write-offs suffered by its listed
British rivals Tesco, Sainsbury's and
Morrisons, who have also all sold assets and seen share
prices plummet.
A price war waged by the big four supermarket players
aimed at recapturing market shares lost to discounters shows no
signs of abating. Both Asda and Morrisons have announced further
waves of price cuts this year, prompting a response from Aldi.
"We have maintained the strength of our price position
against the big grocers at a time when they have significantly
altered their operating (profit) margins to support their
organisations," said Clarke.
"I would suggest ... In the medium to long term, that's
unsustainable."
PRICE GAP
He said over the last two years Asda has narrowed its price
disadvantage against the discounters from 23 percent to about 11
percent and maintained its price advantage over the other big
three players at about 8 percent.
His aim is to get within 5 percent of the discounters and
widen the gap to the other three to 10 percent.
Some analysts say Asda is losing ground to rivals on
non-price factors such as product merchandising and product
ranges.
"Asda lacks personality and theatre at present. It is a very
functional and sterile shop," said Shore Capital analyst Clive
Black.
Asda's latest sales decline follows a drop of 4.5 percent in
the third quarter and 4.7 percent in the second, which Clarke
said in August was the company's "nadir".
The 5.8 percent like-for-like sales fall in the 13 weeks to
Jan. 1, cemented Asda's position as the worst performer in
revenue terms among Britain's big four.
The other three all beat market expectations for Christmas
trading. That, along with industry data, had already indicated
that Asda was the major sales loser over the festive
period.
Clarke said Asda's underperformance was in part because it
did not participate in "Black Friday" promotions or matching the
Christmas promotions of rivals on beer, wine and spirits.
But he said he had not expected Tesco's performance to
improve as much as it did.
Separately on Thursday, Wal-Mart, the world's largest
retailer, reported a decline in its quarterly earnings.
