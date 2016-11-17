(Adds details, quote)
LONDON Nov 17 Asda, the British supermarket arm
of U.S. giant Wal-Mart, reported another sharp drop in
quarterly underlying sales on Thursday, highlighting the
pressure on its new boss to turn around the sector laggard.
Asda said underlying sales, excluding fuel, fell 5.8 percent
in the three months to end September, an improvement on the
record 7.5 percent drop recorded in the previous period but
still the ninth straight quarter of decline.
Asda, Britain's third biggest supermarket behind Tesco
, Sainsbury's and ahead of Morrisons,
has been hit by the advance of German discounters Aldi
and Lidl.
While the other three traditional groups have upped their
game in recent years and started to fight back, Asda is still
struggling to adapt and win back customers in the fiercely
competitive sector.
Asda's UK market share has slipped a full 1 percentage point
over the last year to 15.5 percent.
The task of steadying the ship falls to Sean Clarke, the
former boss of Wal-Mart's China business who took over the top
job in July.
"We have lowered thousands of prices, improved hundreds of
own brand products and invested in more hours for colleagues on
the shop floor - so it's encouraging to see more customers
shopping with us in stores and online," Clarke said.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)