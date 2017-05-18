European shares slip as weak oil weighs on energy, mining stocks
LONDON May 18 Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, said on Thursday its rate of sales decline eased slightly in its latest quarter as a new management team started to make its mark.
The UK's third largest grocer after market leader Tesco and No. 2 Sainsbury's said sales at stores open over a year fell 2.8 percent, excluding fuel, in its fiscal first quarter.
That compared to a decline of 2.9 percent in the previous quarter.
"When normalizing for Leap Day last year and a later Easter, we continued to see sequential improvement in comp sales," Wal-Mart said.
It said Asda was beginning to see improved customer traffic numbers and basket sizes as strategic investments were made. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Costas Pitas)
PARIS, June 20 A heatwave hitting France and southern Europe will damage this year's wheat crops, mainly in top EU producer France and in Spain, while rainfall benefited crops in Germany, Poland and Britain where they are expected to be higher, analysts said.