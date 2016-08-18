LONDON Aug 18 Supermarket chain Asda, the
British arm of Wal-Mart, reported its worst-ever quarter
of declining underlying sales on Thursday, blaming fierce
competition and food deflation.
Asda, which replaced its chief executive last month, said
sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel, fell 7.5
percent in the three months to June 30, its fiscal second
quarter.
That compares with a 5.7 percent fall in its first quarter
and was an eighth consecutive quarter of decline.
"While our turnaround will take time, I'm confident in the
new leadership team there and want to assure you we're
addressing this with urgency," said Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon.
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)