BRIEF-Tata Motors March group global wholesales, including JLR, up 9 pct
* Tata Motors group global wholesales in March 2017, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 129,951 nos., higher by 9% over March 2016
LONDON, Sept 26 Asda, Britain's second biggest retailer, has apologised and withdrawn a product it advertised on its website as a "mental patient fancy dress costume" after being criticised as stereotyping those suffering from mental illness.
The firm, the British arm of Wal-Mart, the world's largest stores group, was selling the costume, designed to look like a blood-splattered straitjacket, for 20 pounds ($32.14).
Its advert featured a man wearing the jacket and wielding a meat cleaver. Asda said it removed the product from its website on Wednesday.
"We'd like to offer our sincere apologies for the offence it's caused and will be making a sizeable donation to (mental illness charity) @MindCharity," the firm said on its Twitter account.
* Tata Motors group global wholesales in March 2017, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 129,951 nos., higher by 9% over March 2016
* Uttam Sugar Mills says temporarily stoppage of distillery division situated at Barkatpur unit