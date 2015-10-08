LONDON Oct 8 Profits at supermarket operator
Asda, the British arm of Wal-Mart, surpassed 1 billion
pounds ($1.5 billion) for the first time last year, despite a
decline in sales and slight loss of market share.
According to annual accounts filed on Thursday, Asda's
operating profit rose 1.9 percent to 1.013 billion pounds in the
year to Dec. 31 2014, helped by its drive to reduce costs.
That compares with major profit falls last year at all three
of Asda's "big four" rivals in Britain, market leader Tesco
, Sainsbury's and Morrisons.
They have all been hurt by a price war, as they attempt to
stem the loss of shoppers to discounters Aldi and Lidl, and by
commodity-led deflation.
Asda said 2014 revenue fell 0.4 percent to 23.2 billion
pounds, sales at stores open over a year decreased 1 percent and
UK market share dipped 0.1 percentage point to 17.1 percent.
Asda Chief Executive Andy Clarke launched a five-year
strategy in 2013 focused on lower prices but eschewing the
money-off vouchers touted by its rivals.
The firm invested 300 million pounds in lower prices during
2014.
However, Asda's sales performance has deteriorated
significantly in 2015, with the firm posting like-for-like sales
declines of 3.9 percent in its first quarter and 4.7 percent in
its second quarter.
The second quarter outcome, Asda's worst performance in the
16 years it's been owned by Wal-Mart, was described by Clarke as
the firm's "nadir".
The most recently published industry data put Asda's UK
market share at 16.7 percent, down 0.6 percentage points
year-on-year.
($1 = 0.6533 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)