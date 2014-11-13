LONDON Nov 13 Supermarket Asda, the British arm of the world's biggest grocer Wal-Mart, said underlying sales had turned negative in its third quarter, hit by a tough grocery market beset by low volume growth and price deflation.

Asda, which trails market leader Tesco, by annual sales and is vying with Sainsbury's to be Britain's No. 2 grocer, said on Thursday sales at stores open over a year fell 1.6 percent in the 13 weeks to Sept. 30.

The outcome compares to a 0.5 percent rise in like-for-like sales in its second quarter. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Neil Maidment)