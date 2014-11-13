LONDON Nov 13 Supermarket Asda, the British arm
of the world's biggest grocer Wal-Mart, said underlying
sales had turned negative in its third quarter, hit by a tough
grocery market beset by low volume growth and price deflation.
Asda, which trails market leader Tesco, by annual
sales and is vying with Sainsbury's to be Britain's No.
2 grocer, said on Thursday sales at stores open over a year fell
1.6 percent in the 13 weeks to Sept. 30.
The outcome compares to a 0.5 percent rise in like-for-like
sales in its second quarter.
