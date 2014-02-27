BRIEF-SSH Communications Security: patent US 8544079 found invalid by USPTO
* SAID THE PATENT TRIAL AND APPEALBOARD OF US PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) HAD FOUND PATENT US 8544079 HELD BY SSH INVALID
Feb 27 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc
* Says settlement amount of $30 million from patent infringement case with Tessera will be fully recognised in Q4 2013 instead of Q1 2014
* Says changed period of incurred amount after accountants took into consideration of IFRS standards
