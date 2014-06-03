BRIEF-ChinaCache reports Q4 loss per ADS $0.96
* Chinacache reports adjusted fourth quarter and full year 2016 results from new value-added tax treatment
June 3 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$573.2 million ($19.12 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte. Ltd
* NGL Energy Partners LP expects fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $380 million