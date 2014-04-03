Japan Inc braces for labour reform, plans to boost productivity -Reuters poll
* 50 percent of companies expect labour reforms to increase costs
April 3 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc
* Says orders machinery equipment from Besi Switzerland AG for T$583.5 million ($19.27 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.2795 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* 50 percent of companies expect labour reforms to increase costs
April 20Visa Inc on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and said it expects full-year profit at the high end of its forecast, as it benefits from the purchase of Visa Europe and big credit-card portfolio wins back home.