SHANGHAI Jan 19 A Chinese subsidiary of Taiwan's Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc , the world's No.1 chip packager and tester, has launched an initial public offering in Shanghai aiming to raise 523 million yuan ($82.86 million).

Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co, which designs, manufactures and provides services for electronic products, plans to sell up to 106.88 million shares in Shanghai, it said in a prospectus posted on the Shanghai stock exchange website late on Wednesday.

Its clients include Apple Inc, AU Optronics Corp , Lenovo Group Ltd, Intel Corp and Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc.

Universal Scientific Industrial said it planned to invest the proceeds from the offering in technical innovation and R&D centres.

It will conduct roadshows in Shanghai and Beijing on Feb. 1 and 2, respectively, set an indicative price range on Feb. 8 and decide final pricing on Feb. 13. ($1 = 6.3120 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Chris Lewis)