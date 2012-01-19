SHANGHAI Jan 19 A Chinese subsidiary of
Taiwan's Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc
, the world's No.1 chip packager and tester, has
launched an initial public offering in Shanghai aiming to raise
523 million yuan ($82.86 million).
Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co, which
designs, manufactures and provides services for electronic
products, plans to sell up to 106.88 million shares in Shanghai,
it said in a prospectus posted on the Shanghai stock exchange
website late on Wednesday.
Its clients include Apple Inc, AU Optronics Corp
, Lenovo Group Ltd, Intel Corp and
Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc.
Universal Scientific Industrial said it planned to invest
the proceeds from the offering in technical innovation and R&D
centres.
It will conduct roadshows in Shanghai and Beijing on Feb. 1
and 2, respectively, set an indicative price range on Feb. 8 and
decide final pricing on Feb. 13.
($1 = 6.3120 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Chris Lewis)