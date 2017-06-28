KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan, June 28 Advanced
Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASE) said on Wednesday
it was determined to complete its merger with a local rival as
part of global chip industry consolidation and that it was in
close communication with Chinese authorities who have extended
their year-long anti-trust review of the deal.
"We continue to have close communication with the Chinese
government," ASE chief operating officer Tien Wu told reporters
on the sidelines of a shareholders' meeting. "We hope to
complete this merger case as soon as possible."
Wu said anti-trust regulators in jurisdictions, including
Taiwan, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European
Union and South Korea, have already given the nod for the
merger, first announced in mid-2016, between Taiwan's two
largest chip test and packaging companies.
The deal would put ASE and Siliconware Precision Industries
Co (SPIL) under one holding company that would then
operate the two businesses, which ratings agency Fitch said in
May would give the combined entity a stronger market position
though a worse credit profile.
Earlier this month, ASE said it had re-filed its merger
application with China's commerce ministry, which needed more
time to review the deal, after first receiving the plans in
August 2016.
The deal is set to expire at the end of this year if it is
not consummated, but Wu said it was "very likely" that both
companies would agree to an extension, while also dismissing
possible non-economic factors affecting its review in China.
"From a business (view), the economic principles and
competition consideration of this merger case are very clear,"
he said.
The deal capped months of effort by ASE to wrestle control
of SPIL first by buying SPIL shares in the open market and then
beating back rival suitors Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry
Co and China's state-backed Tsinghua Unigroup.
The hold-up in ASE-SPIL's anti-trust review in China comes
as relations have cooled between Taiwan and China since the
independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party took power on
the island last year. China deems Taiwan as its own, to be
brought under its control by force if necessary.
Taiwan has also protected its prized chip industry from
becoming too reliant and open to China. Tsinghua Unigroup saw
its more than $2 billion in deal-making that it had hoped to
seal on the island unravel at the start of this year when the
last of three Taiwan companies it wanted to partially acquire
scrapped the plans, citing regulatory hurdles in Taiwan.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)