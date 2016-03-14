KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 Malaysia's central bank
said on Monday it has signed agreements with its counterparts in
Thailand and the Philippines on market access and operational
flexibility for lenders, as the ASEAN countries move towards an
integrated banking market.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)
established an ASEAN Economic Community at a summit in Kuala
Lumpur in November, aiming to promote the flow of trade, capital
and professional labour in a single market of 625 million people
with combined economic output of $2.6 trillion.
The bloc's 10 nations have been discussing economic and
banking integration for years, with the idea of increasing
access for each country's lenders to the others' markets.
"This signifies a major step forward in the advancement of
an integrated banking market within ASEAN and towards
strengthening intra-regional trade and investment," Bank Negara
Malaysia, the central bank, said in a statement. No further
details were given.
Bank of Thailand said the agreement was a foundation for
future bilateral negotiations on the establishment of Qualified
Asean Banks (QABs) in each country.
In a separate announcement, Malaysia and Thailand also
appointed banks to support plans for improved trade settlement.
Malaysia's CIMB Bank Berhad and Maybank, as well as Bangkok
Bank Public Company Limited and Kasikornbank Public Company
Limited, were appointed dealers for the settlement of
Ringgit-Baht trade under a Local Currency Settlement Framework
that was signed between the two countries in August.
(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; editing by Mark Trevelyan)