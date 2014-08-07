BRIEF-Microsoft expects unearned revenue between $26.8 bln and $27 bln for Q4 - Conf Call
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
Aug 7 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc
* Says orders machinery equipment worth NT$316.2 million(10.54 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/UZXYBo
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.0060 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 27 Microsoft Corp slightly missed Wall Street's average revenue estimate for the latest quarter on Thursday, as sales of its Surface tablets and laptops slumped in the face of revamped competition in the personal computer market.