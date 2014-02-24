By Greg Torode and Manuel Mogato
HONG KONG/MANILA Feb 25 Pressure is mounting on
China and Southeast Asia to agree a code of conduct to keep the
peace in the disputed South China Sea, but Beijing is warning of
a long road ahead.
Only last week, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry urged
China and the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) to
work out rules to ease tensions after a fresh Chinese campaign
of assertiveness in the region.
"The longer the process takes, the longer tensions will
simmer and the greater the chance of a miscalculation by
somebody that could trigger a conflict," Kerry said in Indonesia
during a visit to Asia.
ASEAN officials told Reuters that a working group of
officials from China and the 10-member association would resume
negotiations in Singapore on March 18 after agreeing to
accelerate talks last year that have made little headway so far.
The code of conduct is intended to bind China and ASEAN to
detailed rules of behaviour at sea - all geared to managing
tensions long-term while broader territorial disputes are
resolved. It stems from a landmark 2002 declaration between
ASEAN and China, then hailed as the first significant agreement
between the grouping and an outside power.
Much is at stake.
China claims about 90 percent of the South China Sea,
displaying its reach on official maps with a so-called nine-dash
line that stretches deep into the maritime heart of Southeast
Asia.
Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also
have claims to the sea, which sits above potentially rich but
largely unexplored oil and gas deposits.
The South China Sea carries an estimated $5 trillion in
ship-borne trade annually - including oil imports by China,
Japan and South Korea.
Kerry also raised the issue in Beijing, where Chinese
officials generally bristle at Washington's growing involvement
in China's territorial disputes. China wanted to try to reach a
deal, Kerry said.
In the meantime, Kerry said it was vital for countries to
refrain from "coercive or unilateral measures" to assert their
claims - an apparent reference to a string of recent moves by
China, from expanded naval patrols to new fishing restrictions,
that continue to rattle a nervous region.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Beijing was sincere about
pushing for a code of conduct.
"The burden is heavy and the road is long for talks on the
code of conduct," it said in a statement sent to Reuters.
Philippines Foreign Secretary Albert del Rosario last week
said ASEAN was seeking "an expeditious conclusion" to talks.
PLAYING FOR TIME
Many regional officials and military officers have long
feared Beijing wanted to "play for time" - wary of being tied
down and preferring instead to buttress its controversial claims
while pressuring weaker neighbours into separate talks over
specific disputes.
An earlier unofficial draft code of conduct drawn up by
Indonesia outlines an agreement that ties the region to
refraining from even routine military exercises in disputed
waters and settling disputes according to the U.N. Law of the
Sea or little-used ASEAN procedures.
China has objected to efforts by Manila to challenge its
claims under the Law of the Sea at the Permanent Court of
Arbitration at The Hague.
The Indonesian draft, seen by Reuters, also provides for
full freedom of navigation and overflight while setting detailed
rules for preventing accidents at sea. The occupation of
previously unoccupied features at sea is outlawed.
The document has yet to be formally tabled but has
circulated within ASEAN for more than a year as a possible basis
for discussions, ASEAN diplomats said.
China was reluctant to be presented with a "pre-cooked"
draft, said Termsak Chalermpalanupap, a political analyst at
Singapore's Institute of South East Asian Studies and a former
staffer at the ASEAN secretariat in Jakarta.
Many ambiguities remained about China's position, Termsak
added.
"We still have to find out if they really want a legally
binding code," he said.
ASEAN leaders want a code with teeth given the inadequacies
of the 2002 declaration in preventing rising tensions, he said.
Beijing is expected to seek to thwart any push to include
the Paracel islands - a strategic archipelago south of Hainan
Island that is occupied by China but also claimed by Vietnam, in
any final deal.
Any Chinese attempt to create an air defence identification
zone in the South China Sea - something Washington has warned
against - is widely expected by regional analysts and diplomats
to include the Paracels.
Beijing has denied reports it has plans for a zone in the
South China Sea. Its announcement in November of such a boundary
in the East China Sea, where aircraft have to identify
themselves to Chinese authorities, drew condemnation from
Washington.
Carl Thayer, a South China Sea expert at the Australian
Defence Force Academy in Canberra, said he had noticed a
cautious optimism surrounding the prospect of fresh talks.
"The atmospherics have definitely improved but I do fear we
are still talking about an effort that is going to be protracted
if not interminable," he said.
