China's presence in the
Cambodian capital Phnom Penh is obvious. The city skyline is
dotted by Chinese-funded projects. But the full extent of
Beijing's influence here will be tested when President Hu Jintao
visits this week ahead of a regional summit.
The timing of Hu's visit has raised suspicion Beijing may
pressure Cambodia to curb discussions at a Southeast Asian
leaders' summit on the vexed question of the South China Sea.
Phnom Penh has already said the issue is off the agenda.
"They have the money, so they have the power," said Sem On,
a motorbike taxi driver sitting on a railing near the 2nd Chroy
Changvar bridge, funded by $27.5 million in Chinese soft loans.
Sem On complains that the Chinese-funded bridge employed
more Chinese than Cambodian labourers.
Symbolically, the bridge is being erected next to another
bridge restored with Japanese funds in the 1990s, a concrete
example of the shift in Asia's economic centre of gravity and in
Cambodia's main source of development funds.
Cambodia's authoritarian president Hun Sen says China's
investments come with no strings attached, but the assertion
will be tested when Hu makes his first visit on Friday, four
days ahead of the leaders' summit where some countries will push
to address maritime tensions over the South China Sea.
The South China Sea tops Southeast Asia's security agenda
after a series of naval clashes over the vast region believed to
be rich in energy reserves.
And the issue now risks worsening a divide within the
10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) over
how to handle the decades-old territorial dispute at a time when
Washington is refocusing its attention on Asia.
"We are not expecting any support from them," a Philippine
foreign ministry official told Reuters, referring to Cambodia
and fellow "Mekong" countries Laos, Myanmar and Thailand, which
have also been reluctant to raise the issue.
Philippine officials say they are "very frustrated" over
Chinese efforts to block discussion of the issue within ASEAN,
but would insist on raising the matter in Phnom Penh even though
Cambodia has declared it off the agenda.
Chinese navy ships threatened to ram a Philippine research
vessel last March, prompting Manila to scramble planes and ships
to the disputed Reed Bank area. The incident prompted Philippine
President Benigno Aquino to seek closer ties with Washington,
which has signalled a military "pivot" back to Asia. The two
allies plan to hold war games around the Reed Bank in April.
"This is a real test for them (ASEAN)," said Carl Baker,
director of programmes at the Pacific Forum CSIS in Hawaii.
"It hasn't been very effective because it operates on a
basis of consensus, and there is no consensus and there never
will be a consensus on the territorial issues."
CAMBODIA IN CHINA'S ORBIT
Cambodia has been rapidly pulled into China's economic orbit
in recent years and rarely speaks on the maritime dispute, in
which it is not one of the six claimants.
Its tenure as chair of ASEAN this year adds to doubts that
the group will be able to formalise a 2002 declaration of
conduct and cooperation with China over the South China Sea.
"It's taken them nine years to agree on a set of
implementation guidelines for the 2002 agreement," said Ian
Storey, a senior fellow at Singapore's Institute of Southeast
Asian Studies. "What are the chances of them coming up with a
formal and binding agreement in four months?"
A series of naval flashpoints over the past year, as China,
the Philippines, and Vietnam push ahead with plans to develop
oil and gas fields, highlight the inadequacy of that agreement
and the shortcomings of the ASEAN approach, critics say.
With Myanmar and Laos due to chair ASEAN in 2014 and 2015
following Brunei's turn next year, regional efforts at resolving
the dispute could be heading into the deep freeze for years.
China, which says it has sovereignty over the sea and the
islands within a looping "nine-dashed line" on its maps,
rejected a Philippine proposal within ASEAN in November to
define contested areas and allow joint development.
But China has gradually softened its opposition to
ASEAN-level discussions, part of a charm offensive to allay
concerns about its growing "blue-water" navy. But it still
rejects "internationalisation" of the dispute, saying it can be
best resolved on a bilateral basis.
Milton Osborne, a Cambodia expert and visiting fellow at the
Lowy Institute in Australia, said suggestions that China would
exert pressure over the South China Sea issue were speculation
but that Cambodia would want to avoid any acrimony on its watch.
"Cambodia is in a privileged position in its dealings with
China and I don't think it is going to abandon that position,"
he said.
