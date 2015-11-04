BEIJING Nov 4 The issue of freedom of
navigation in the South China Sea should not be "hyped up" or
used as an excuse for provocation, China's defence minister said
on Wednesday, in response to recent U.S. action in the sea.
Minister of National Defence Chang Wanquan made the remarks
at a forum of Southeast Asian defence ministers, his ministry
said in a microblog posting, after the group scrapped plans for
a joint statement at the end of the talks, reflecting heightened
tension over the South China Sea.
The United States recently called a voyage by one of its
warships near one of China's man-made islands in the Spratly
archipelago a freedom-of-navigation patrol.
(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan and Ben Blanchard; Editing by
Robert Birsel)