KUALA LUMPUR Aug 3 Chinese Vice Foreign
Minister Liu Zhenmin said on Monday the disputed South China Sea
should not be discussed at a meeting of the Association of
Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Liu, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN
Foreign Ministers Meeting, which kicks off in Kuala Lumpur on
Tuesday, said the meetings should avoid all talk on the
sensitive issue, adding that countries outside ASEAN should not
interfere.
"It should not be discussed," said Liu. "This is not the
right forum. This is a forum for promoting cooperation. If the
U.S. raises the issue we shall of course object. We hope they
will not."
The issue was not on the official agenda, but expectations
had been high that it would be discussed against a backdrop of
increasing tensions and overlapping claims in the potentially
energy-rich South China Sea.
The United States, worried about China's increasing
assertiveness in the region, is expected to repeat a call for
Beijing to halt land reclamation on islands in disputed waters.
Neither the United States nor China are members of ASEAN,
but have been invited to participate alongside other countries
outside the group. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will be in
Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday and Thursday.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which $5
trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year, and rejects the
rival claims of Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and
Taiwan.
The Asian giant has repeatedly urged Washington not to take
sides in the escalating maritime dispute over the area, where it
last year stepped up construction of artificial islands,
provoking U.S. criticism and alarming neighbours.
Last week, China accused the United States of "militarizing"
the South China Sea by staging patrols and joint military drills
there. The United States has stepped up military drills with
regional allies such as the Philippines.
Liu reiterated those concerns.
"Outside countries, they are trying to militarize the
region," Liu told Reuters.
With the disputed area becoming Asia's biggest potential
military flashpoint, China and Southeast Asian nations have
agreed to set up a foreign ministers' hotline to tackle
emergencies in the South China Sea, a senior official of the
ASEAN grouping said on Friday.
Liu said the hotline was a "useful" mechanism but that no
guidelines on it had been outlined so far.
"You need rules for operation, so we are requesting an
amended joint working group to formulate the guidelines," he
said.
Apart from the 10 Southeast Asian countries, the meetings
will also see participation of China, Japan, South Korea,
Australia, the United States, the European Union, Russia and
India.
