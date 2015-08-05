(Corrects to say "reclamation" not "construction")

KUALA LUMPUR Aug 5 China has halted reclamation work in the South China Sea, the country's foreign minister said on Wednesday, at a meeting of Southeast Asian foreign ministers where the disputed waters have taken centre stage.

China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed to speed up consultations on a Code of Conduct for the South China Sea, the foreign ministers of China and ASEAN member Thailand said on Wednesday.

"China has already stopped," said Foreign Minister Wang Yi, when asked if China would temporarily halt reclamation work in the South China Sea. "Just take an aeroplane to take a look." (Reporting by Trinna Leong; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Mike Collett-White)