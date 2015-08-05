KUALA LUMPUR Aug 5 China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed on Wednesday to speed up consultations on a Code of Conduct for the disputed South China Sea, the foreign ministers of China and ASEAN member Thailand said on Wednesday.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi also told a joint news conference with Thai Foreign Minister General Tanasak Patimapragorn after a China-ASEAN meeting that non-regional countries should refrain from actions that might escalate or complicate the situation in the sea. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Mike Collett-White)