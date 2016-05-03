Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso (front C) poses for a group photograph along with other delegates after the 16th ASEAN+3 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting at a hotel in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, May 3, 2013.... REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

FRANKFURT Asia's top economies will remain the engine of global growth this year producing relatively high expansion, but the risk of a global slowdown persists, a meeting of the ASEAN+3 finance minister and central banks governors concluded on Tuesday.

"Under these circumstances, we stressed the importance of utilizing all necessary policy tools - monetary, fiscal and structural - to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth and foster confidence," officials from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, plus China, Japan and South Korea said.

"We will closely monitor capital flows and risks stemming from capital flow volatility and respond appropriately," the leaders said, adding that macroprudential and capital flow measures can be used.

