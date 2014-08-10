* ASEAN communique urges self-restraint from all parties
* But no specific mention of China in ASEAN statement
* Concern at China's maritime action at "all-time high" - US
(Recasts, adds Kerry comments, details)
By Lesley Wroughton and Paul Mooney
NAYPYITAW, Aug 10 China appeared to rebuff
pressure from the United States to rein in its assertive actions
in the South China Sea on Sunday as Southeast Asian nations
declined to overtly back Washington's proposal for a freeze on
provocative acts.
The lack of progress in resolving the maritime tensions at
Asia's highest-profile diplomatic meeting so far this year shows
the tough task Washington faces in persuading smaller Asian
nations to risk antagonising the region's rising power.
Foreign ministers from the 10-member Association of
Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) released a statement expressing
concern over "increased tensions" and called for stepped-up
talks with China, in what U.S. officials said was a setback for
Beijing's efforts to play down the disputes.
But there was no specific mention of China, and ASEAN only
"noted" a formal three-point plan submitted by U.S. ally the
Philippines for a moratorium on destabilising actions.
The rancour over the disputed sea has split ASEAN, with
several states including some of the claimant nations reluctant
to jeopardise rising trade and investment ties with China.
Beijing has been able to use its influence to block regional
action on the maritime issue, most notably in 2012 when an ASEAN
meeting chaired by Chinese ally Cambodia broke down in acrimony.
"We urged all parties concerned to exercise self-restraint
and avoid actions which would complicate the situation and
undermine peace, stability, and security in the South China
Sea," ASEAN said in a communique following its meeting this
weekend in the Myanmar capital Naypyitaw.
Their meeting was part of the ASEAN Regional Forum, which
brings together 27 countries including China, Russia, Japan,
India and Australia.
Sea tensions spiked in May when China parked a giant oil rig
in waters claimed by Vietnam. The U.S. and Philippine proposals
aimed to prevent such actions, as well as building and land
reclamation work on disputed islands being carried out by China
and other claimants.
A senior U.S. official said ASEAN countries' concern over
China's maritime actions was at an "all-time high" based on
private conversations, although their public statements were
more guarded to avoid antagonising China.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said he was satisfied
with the communique.
"I think the language goes far enough," Kerry told
reporters. "I think we made the points that we came to make. We
were not seeking to pass something, we were trying to put
something on the table that people could embrace."
CODE OF CONDUCT
The communique did call for ASEAN and China to finalise a
proposed Code of Conduct to ease maritime tensions, including
"concrete elements" to promote trust and confidence. They have
begun talks on the code but made little substantive progress.
"This language represents a significant setback for China's
efforts to play for time and change the subject," said one
senior U.S. administration official.
Chinese officials were not immediately available for
comment. China rejects U.S. involvement in the dispute and has
already dismissed the proposal for a freeze. China accuses the
United States of emboldening claimants such as the Philippines
and Vietnam with its military "pivot" back to Asia.
ASEAN and China signed a trust-building agreement in 2002
called the Declaration of Conduct (DOC), committing to exercise
"self-restraint" in activities that would escalate disputes,
such as occupying islands and reefs or building on them. Most
claimants have flouted those guidelines, leading to rising
tension between four ASEAN claimant nations and China, which
claims 90 percent of the waters.
The ASEAN secretary-general, Le Luong Minh, said it was
wrong to assume that the group did not support the U.S.
proposal, noting that China and ASEAN had committed to implement
the 2002 agreement.
"This clearly shows that the essence of the proposal of the
U.S. is already reflected in the DOC," Minh said.
The Philippines accused China in May of reclaiming land on
the disputed Johnson South Reef and said it appeared to be
building an airstrip. Taiwan is building a $100 million port
next to an airstrip on the lone island it occupies in the
disputed region.
As well as Johnson South Reef, a Philippine navy official
told Reuters China was continuing land reclamation work on
Gaven, Cuarteron and Eldad Reefs in the disputed Spratlys chain.
(Writing by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Alison Williams)