* Cites improving Indonesian economy, consistent Philippine
earnings
* Favours infrastructure, financial, consumer shares
* Investors returning as economic conditions offset tapering
concern
By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG, March 27 BlackRock Inc, the
world's biggest money manager, said improving economic
indicators in Indonesia and consistent corporate earnings in the
Philippines make those two countries prime hunting grounds for
Southeast Asian stocks.
Indonesia has slashed its current-account deficit and tamed
inflation, strengthening its previously ailing currency. In the
Philippines, companies have met forecasts more often than the
rest of Asia during a period of successive sovereign credit
rating upgrades.
Immediate beneficiaries of economic growth include consumer,
financial and infrastructure shares. These make up more than
half of BlackRock's $244 million ASEAN Leaders Fund which
features stocks such as Indonesian state-controlled lender Bank
Mandiri Persero Tbk PT and conglomerate Astra
International Tbk PT.
Southeast Asian markets saw sharp volatility last year when
investors pulled out in anticipation of tighter liquidity as the
U.S. Federal Reserve winds down economic stimulus. Interest has
since returned, with Indonesia's main stock index rising
18 percent in dollar terms this year, the highest in Asia.
"In an environment where we are sort of pulling back on
liquidity with (Fed) tapering, there was an initial shock in
these countries and currencies," said head of Asian equities
Andrew Swan at the Reuters ASEAN Summit in Hong Kong.
"But current account deficits are declining and trade
surpluses are increasing. And that's been quite pleasing I think
for many people to see that it's actually happened reasonably
quickly, and that's why money is coming back."
BlackRock's Indonesian investments amounted to less than its
benchmark index for most of last year. Last month, however, Swan
raised the proportion of Indonesian securities in BlackRock's
ASEAN fund to 20.2 percent, 1.5 percentage points higher than
the MSCI South East Asia Index, according to the fund factsheet.
The proportion of Philippine securities was 8.6 percent
which, at 2 percentage points higher than the benchmark, was the
fund's boldest exposure.
Indonesian and Philippine shares currently trade at nearly
3.5 times and 3 times their book value - or companies' total
value - indicating they are the most expensive in Asia. Shares
in the rest of the region, excluding Japan, average 1.4 times.
The stock may be expensive, but Swan said earnings per
Philippine share so far in 2014 have been similar to earnings
over the past two-and-a-half years, whereas elsewhere in Asia
ex-Japan earnings on average have been 25 percent lower.
Increased investment in the Philippines, resilient income
growth and a current account surplus - indicating more money
coming into the country than going out - suggests a chance of
future earnings exceeding analyst estimates, Swan said.
In Indonesia, swift economic adjustment came as a surprise,
Swan said. The current account deficit is narrowing, suggesting
"we are getting through the worst of the adjustment process."
The deficit in the fourth quarter was about 2 percent of
gross domestic product. That compared with a record 4.4 percent
six months before, and was the narrowest since the second
quarter of 2012.
BlackRock's ASEAN Leaders Fund returned 2.2 percent in the
first two months of 2014, outperforming a 1.6 percent gain in
its benchmark MSCI South East Asia index.
The fund returned 1.7 percent last year when its benchmark
was down 4.5 percent and fund peers lost 5.3 percent, according
to data compiled by global fund tracker Thomson Reuters Lipper.
Swan's top bets in the fund he co-manages include Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd, Keppel Corporation Ltd
and Malayan Banking Bhd.
