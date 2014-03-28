(For other news from Reuters ASEAN Summit, click on www.reuters.com/summit/ASEAN14)
By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, March 28 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL
(CPF), Thailand's largest meat and animal-feed
producer, aims to have foreign operations contribute
three-quarters of revenue within five years, to meet demand in
quick-growing emerging markets and offset a slowdown at home.
The Bangkok-based company is banking on rising incomes in
Southeast Asia and beyond to push up demand for meat, while at
home, economic growth is under threat from months of
anti-government protesters alleging corruption.
CPF, the flagship unit of Charoen Pokphand Group owned by
Thailand's richest man Dhanin Chearavanont, plans to expand its
feed and farm businesses in regional neighbours Vietnam and the
Philippines as well as in China, India and Russia.
The company wants overseas revenue to make up 75 percent of
the total by 2018 from 65 percent now, Chief Executive Adirek
Sripratak said at the Reuters ASEAN Summit on Friday. The
company targets average overall growth at 10-15 percent
annually.
"In the next five years, Asian demand for protein-rich food
will increase as the emerging economies are growing, raising
people's income," Adirek said at the Summit.
"Growth in emerging countries will surpass that of the
domestic market. We have seen strong growth potential and that's
why we have been aggressive in foreign investments in recent
decades."
CPF, which aspires to be the kitchen of the world, has been
present in Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia for more than
20 years, as well as in China, India, Russia and Turkey.
In Thailand, political unrest has dragged down consumption
and slowed growth, but any impact on CPF's growth will be
cushioned by foreign operations, Adirek said.
Domestic sales growth is likely to average 7 to 8 percent
over the next five years compared with 15 percent abroad, he
said.
CPF, which is also the world's biggest shrimp farmer, plans
to raise capacity at its feed, farm and food businesses over the
next four years by investing at least 50 billion baht ($1.6
billion), more than 60 percent of which will go into its foreign
business.
That budget excludes funds for acquisitions though the
company is looking for overseas buying opportunities, Adirek
said. CPF considered bidding for the U.S.'s Smithfield Foods Inc
, sold last year to a Chinese company for $4.7 billion.
Acquisitions and other forms of expansion have increased
debt, which the company intends to pay off by selling non-core
assets, Adirek said.
CPF could reduce its 74 percent stake in Hong Kong-listed
C.P. Pokphand Co to as far as 51 percent, to cut its
net debt-to-equity ratio to below 1 over the next three years
from 1.26 at the end of last year, Adirek said.
The ratio measures liabilities against the value of
outstanding shares.
Net profit hit a decade low of 7 billion baht last year due
to increased costs, weakened meat prices and the impact of a
shrimp disease on its farm business.
Operations will turn around this year as prices for swine
and broiler have risen and prices of corn feed have fallen,
while the supply of shrimp will approach pre-disease levels
around the second half of the year, the company said.
Shares of CPF, valued at $6.7 billion, have fallen 13
percent in the past three months, compared with a 4 percent rise
in the broader market.
($1 = 32.5700 Thai Baht)
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)