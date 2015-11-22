(Adds details)
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 22 China is offering $10
billion in infrastructure loans to Southeast Asian countries, a
senior foreign ministry official said on Sunday.
The world's second-largest economy will also provide aid
worth 3.6 billion yuan (U.S. $560 million) to underdeveloped
states within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)
in 2016, Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin told a news
conference during the annual East Asia Summit, which this year
was held in Kuala Lumpur.
Liu did not say which bank would provide the loans.
The pledges come as China seeks to expand its influence in
the developing world, including Southeast Asia, with government
aid programmes and loans. The Asian Infrastructure Investment
Bank (AIIB), a development bank backed by China, won support
from Asian and Western European economies this year despite an
ambivalent response from the United States.
The AIIB was officially created in June and is set to rival
the World Bank and Asian Development Bank in development work in
Asia. It is set to officially launch at the end of this year.
By not insisting on some free market economic policies
recommended by the World Bank, the AIIB is likely to avoid the
criticism leveled against its rivals, who some say they impose
unreasonable demands on borrowers.
The United States, which initially cautioned nations against
joining the AIIB, has expressed concern over how much influence
China will wield in the new institution. China has maintained it
will not have veto powers, unlike the World Bank where
Washington has a limited veto.
ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia,
Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
