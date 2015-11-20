KUALA LUMPUR Nov 20 Malaysia deployed soldiers
in its capital city on Friday, taking extra security precautions
amid unconfirmed reports of an "imminent terrorist threat" ahead
of U.S. President Barack Obama's arrival for a regional summit.
"There have been reports of imminent terrorist threats in
Malaysia," Malaysia's police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said in a
statement on Thursday night. "At this point, I would like to
underline that they have yet to be confirmed."
Malaysia tightened security following terrorist attacks in
France, Egypt and Lebanon, Khalid said.
Obama is joining leaders of the 10-member Association of
South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) for a weekend summit. Leaders
from eight other countries with close partnerships with the
grouping - Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia,
South Korea and the United States - will also attend the
meetings starting on Saturday.
At least 2,000 army personnel were being stationed at
strategic points in Kuala Lumpur and another 2,500 were on
standby, Armed Forces chief Zulkifeli Mohd Zin said.
Obama will meet Prime Minister Najib Razak on Friday and
will "very directly" raise concerns about the status of
Malaysia's political opposition, U.S. Deputy National Security
Adviser Ben Rhodes said.
"We are going to be very candid about areas where we have
disagreements and differences and frankly objections if we see
that the type of universal values that we support are not being
respected," Rhodes told reporters on Thursday at the
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Manila.
Critics have accused Najib of escalating a crackdown on
dissent and free expression after losing the popular vote in the
2013 general election. The prime minister has come under
pressure himself after it was revealed in July that nearly $700
million in unexplained deposits were placed into his personal
bank accounts. He has denied any wrongdoing but has yet to
detail the source and purpose of the money he received.
Obama and most of the other leaders coming to Kuala Lumpur
attended the APEC summit in Manila. Obama has tried to turn the
heat on China over its territorial claims in the disputed South
China Sea and assure allies that a U.S. "pivot" to Asia remains
a core policy.
In talks with Philippine President Benigno Aquino, Obama
demanded China halt land reclamation work that is turning seven
reefs in the Spratly archipelago into islands.
Beijing has overlapping claims with Vietnam, the
Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei in the South China Sea,
through which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year.
China has said it does not want the South China Sea issue to
be the focus of the meetings in Kuala Lumpur but acknowledged
the topic would be hard to avoid.
The construction of airfields and other facilities on some
of China's artificial islands has alarmed the region and raised
concerns in Washington that China is extending its military
reach deep into maritime Southeast Asia.
China's top admiral said his forces had shown "enormous
restraint" in the face of U.S. provocations in the South China
Sea, while warning they stand ready to respond to repeated
breaches of Chinese sovereignty, according to a report on the
defence ministry's website late on Thursday.
A U.S. warship tested the territorial limits around one of
China's man-made islands last month, angering Beijing.
