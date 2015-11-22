KUALA LUMPUR Nov 22 Southeast Asian nations on
Sunday established a formal community that attempts to create
freer movement of trade and capital in an area of 625 million
people with a combined economic output of $2.6 trillion.
The Community declaration was signed by leaders of the 10-
member Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Kuala Lumpur,
this year's host of the group's annual summit.
The ASEAN Community includes a political, security and
socio-cultural dimension in a region with governments ranging
from communist in Vietnam and quasi-military in Myanmar to the
kingdom of Brunei and the boisterous democracy of the
Philippines.
But it is the economic community that offers the most
concrete opportunities for integration in a region whose
combined gross domestic product (GDP) would make it the world's
seventh-largest economy.
"In practice, we have virtually eliminated tariff barriers
between us," said Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, the
summit host. "Now we have to assure freer movements and removal
of barriers that hinder growth and investment."
The countries aim to harmonise economic strategies,
recognise each other's professional qualifications, and consult
more closely on macroeconomic and financial policies.
They have also agreed to enhance the connectivity of their
transportation infrastructure and communications, better
facilitate electronic transactions, integrate industries to
promote regional sourcing, and enhance private-sector
involvement in the economy.
Eight groups of professionals will be able to work more
easily throughout the region: engineers, architects, nurses,
doctors, dentists, accountants, surveyors and tourism
professionals.
SOUTH CHINA SEA
Following the signing ceremony, ASEAN leaders met with eight
others from Asia and the Pacific for the annual East Asia
summit: the United States, China, Japan, South Korea, India,
Russia, Australia and New Zealand.
U.S. President Barack Obama was set to raise concerns at the
summit about China's more assertive posture in the South China
Sea. On Saturday, at a bilateral meeting with ASEAN leaders,
Obama said countries should stop militarising their claims in
the disputed South China Sea.
"For the sake of regional stability the claimants should
halt reclamation, construction and militarisation of disputed
areas," Obama told a meeting between the United States and the
10 ASEAN leaders.
China has been transforming reefs in the Spratly archipelago
into artificial islands and has built airfields and other
facilities on them. This has caused ripples of alarm in much of
East Asia about China's intentions and freedom of navigation in
a waterway through which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes
annually.
China insists it has undisputed sovereignty over most of the
South China Sea, a claim that overlaps with four ASEAN
countries.
Earlier this month, U.S. B-52 bombers flew near China's
artificial islands, signaling Washington's determination to
challenge Beijing over the disputed sea.
China has said it does not want the South China Sea issue to
be the focus of the meetings in Kuala Lumpur. Prime Minister Li
Keqiang has yet to comment on the issue.
CONFRONT ISLAMIST EXTREMISTS
Najib opened the weekend series of meetings on Saturday,
calling on world leaders to confront Islamist extremism. The
night before, Islamist militants killed 19 people in an attack
on a hotel in Mali on Friday before Malian commandos stormed the
building and rescued 170 people, many of them foreigners.
"The perpetrators of these cowardly and barbaric acts do not
represent any race, religion or creed, nor should we allow them
to claim to do so," Najib said in his speech at the ASEAN
summit. "They are terrorists and should be confronted as such,
with the full force of the law."
He said predominantly Islamic countries such as Malaysia
have a duty to expose as lies the "ideology propagated by these
extremists that is the cause of this sadistic violence."
Obama said on Saturday the Mali hotel attacks only stiffened
the resolve of the United States and its allies, which would be
relentless in fighting those targeting its citizens and would
allow militants no safe haven.
"We will continue to root out terrorist networks," Obama
told a meeting of business executives. "We will not allow these
killers to have a safe haven."
