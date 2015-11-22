(Updates throughout)
By Megha Rajagopalan and Praveen Menon
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 22 China said on Sunday it
will continue to build military and civilian facilities on its
artificial islands in the disputed South China Sea and the
United States was testing it by sending warships through the
area.
"Building and maintaining necessary military facilities,
this is what is required for China's national defence and for
the protection of those islands and reefs," Vice Foreign
Minister Liu Zhenmin told a news conference in Kuala Lumpur.
China planned to "expand and upgrade" the civilian
facilities on the islands "to better serve commercial ships,
fishermen, to help distressed vessels and provide more public
services", Liu said, adding that China rejects the notion that
it is militarising the South China Sea. He said China has mostly
built civilian facilities.
Liu's comments at the annual East Asia Summit, this year
hosted by Kuala Lumpur, were some of the most forceful
explanations that China has given regarding its position on the
South China Sea.
Washington was testing Beijing with its insistence on
"freedom of navigation" patrols in the strategic waterway, Liu
said.
China, which claims almost the entire energy-rich South
China Sea, has been transforming reefs into artificial islands
in the Spratly archipelago and building airfields and other
facilities on some of them. That has prompted concerns in
Washington and across the region that Beijing is trying to
militarise its claims in the South China Sea.
Earlier this month, U.S. B-52 bombers flew near some of the
islands, signalling Washington's determination to challenge
Beijing's claim. At the end of October, the USS Lassen, a
guided-missile destroyer, sailed around one of them.
"This time, in a very high profile manner, the U.S. sent
military vessels within 12 nautical miles of China's islands and
reefs," Liu said. "This has gone beyond the scope of freedom of
navigation. It is a political provocation and the purpose is to
test China's response."
Obama on Saturday called on countries to stop building
artificial islands and militarising their claims and said the
United States would continue to assert its freedom of navigation
rights in the sea.
Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei also
have territorial claims in the South China Sea.
CONFRONT ISLAMIST EXTREMISTS
Leaders from 18 countries including the United States,
China, India, Russia, Japan and Southeast Asia who gathered for
the summit issued strong calls for action after a recent spate
of attacks by Islamic State in Paris, Mali and Lebanon.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged Russia and the
United States on Sunday to cooperate in rooting out terrorism
and said he would unveil a comprehensive plan to fight extremism
and violence early next year.
"We need to show global solidarity to address ... the common
enemy of ISIL, Daesh, some other extremists and terrorist
groups," he said, referring to Islamic State.
Obama told a news conference at the end of the summit the
United States and its allies would not relent in the fight to
combat Islamic State extremists and would hunt down their
leaders and cut off the group's financing.
"Destroying (Islamic State) is not only a realistic goal,
we're going to get it done," Obama said. "We will destroy them.
We will take back land they are currently in, take out their
financing, hunt down leadership, dismantle their networks,
supply lines and we will destroy them."
Obama said it "would be helpful" if Russia directed its
focus on tackling Islamic State and he hoped Moscow would agree
to a leadership transition in Syria that meant its president
stepping down.
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said countries with
large populations of Muslims, including Russia, should unite to
fight against Islamic State.
Medvedev said "it is now clear we can only fight this threat
by bringing our forces together and by working through such
international institutions as the United Nations".
The U.N. Secretary-General said he "highly commended the
leadership of the Russian Federation together with the United
States to address some of the roots causes of terrorism".
Ban said the United Nations is now gathering ideas and
experience from its member states. "Early next year, the U.N. is
going to present a comprehensive plan of action to defeat
violence and extremism."
ECONOMIC COMMUNITY
Before the start of the East Asia Summit, the 10-member
Association of Southeast Asian Nations formally established an
ASEAN community. It attempts to create freer movement of trade
and capital in an area of 625 million people with a combined
economic output of $2.6 trillion.
"In practice, we have virtually eliminated tariff barriers
between us," said Najib, the summit host. "Now we have to assure
freer movements and removal of barriers that hinder growth and
investment."
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan and Praveen Menon; Editing by
Bill Tarrant.)