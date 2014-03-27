(For other news from Reuters ASEAN Summit, click on www.reuters.com/summit/ASEAN14)
JAKARTA, March 27 Indonesia's government has
reached a deal over export taxes with U.S. mining giant
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc, which should resume
copper shipments next month, a senior finance ministry official
told Reuters on Thursday.
Freeport and fellow U.S. miner Newmont Mining Corp
have halted copper concentrate shipments since January, refusing
to pay an escalating export tax that they say breaches their
contracts.
"We have solved the problem," Deputy Finance Minister
Bambang Brodjonegoro said at the Reuters ASEAN Summit. "We will
link the export tax, which is more like an export fee, on to the
progress of the smelter development."
The final government regulation is expected to be published
in the next few weeks, allowing Freeport to resume copper
exports by the end of next month, he said.
(Reporting by Randy Fabi and Rieka Rahadiana; editing by Jane
Baird)