* Purisima open to 'win-win' formula
* Miners oppose additional tax burden
* Taxes in 2013 only 2 pct of output
MANILA, March 24 The Philippine finance minister
said he will push mining companies to pay bigger shares of their
revenue to the government even though the industry maintains
that taxes are already too high and higher ones could kill the
business.
Taxation of Philippine miners is a thorny issue that has
delayed development of the country's vast mineral resources.
President Benigno Aquino, seeking to raise revenue from mining,
has met stiff resistance.
Philippine Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima told the Reuters
ASEAN Summit on Monday that the government should be getting
one-half of gross revenue from mining.
Last year, according to a government agency, direct state
revenue from mining was worth only 2 percent of total output,
though miners also pay corporate income tax of 32 percent and
other fees to different agencies.
"Where I start is 50-50," Purisima told the summit, held at
the Reuters office in Manila. "The return of the government must
be two-fold -- as owner of the mineral, and two, as a taxing
authority."
Still, Purisima said it is the Philippine Congress that will
decide the revenue-sharing formula, taking into account the
industry's position.
Within the next year, he said, the government is committed
to getting tax legislation passed that features "a fair sharing
where both the one who took risk, the mining company, and the
one who owns the assets, are fairly rewarded."
Current mining laws, including income tax holidays for
start-up projects, have not created a win-win situation for the
government and industry, Purisima said.
Government statistics show mining has been declining as a
source of revenue. Taxes, fees and royalties from mining in the
first nine months of last year came to 1.55 billion pesos ($34.2
million), only about 8 percent of the 18.8 billion pesos
collected in all of 2012, according to the Mines and Geosciences
Bureau (MGB).
With nine million hectares of highly mineralised areas, the
Philippines is believed to have some of the world's biggest
reserves of nickel, gold, and copper.
VAST UNTAPPED WEALTH?
Last year, the government valued the Southeast Asian
country's untapped mineral deposits at about $850 billion. But
investments and mineral production have slowed in the last three
years as inconsistent policies and tax uncertainty have deterred
investors.
Mining investments between January and September last year
totalled $787 million, according to MGB. That compared with
$807.7 million for all of 2012 and $1.15 billion in 2011.
Miners say their risks are greater than elsewhere, and
investments in infrastructure such as power and roads are
costlier in less developed countries such as the Philippines.
Given higher costs, they expect a higher rate of return from
investing.
Anti-mining groups, including the Roman Catholic Church
leadership in the Philippines, say local communities have not
benefitted from mining revenue and have been left with denuded
mountains and silted rivers.
"We don't want a situation where we'll end up with holes in
the midst of communities and once the rich minerals are gone and
prices are down, they leave and the people will have nothing
there," Purisima said.
"That's why we'd like to do it in the manner they do it in
Canada and more advanced countries, where there is really a plan
at the beginning on how to restore the environment they have,"
he said.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco and Erik dela Cruz; Editing
by Richard Borsuk)