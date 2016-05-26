May 26 ASEED HOLDINGS Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 250,000 shares of its stock at the price of 726 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 27

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 2,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/dmtoAx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)