Oct 22 Asetek A/S
* Q3 revenue $5.5 million versus $4.4 million
* Q3 adjusted EBITDA loss $1.4 million versus $1.4 million
* Sees desktop revenues in the Q4 2014 to be lower than in
the Q3 just completed due to normal variances
* Sees gross margins in Q4 to decline slightly from the high
level achieved in Q3, achieving a level more comparable to the
margins achieved in Q4 2013
* Sees revenue in the DIY market in Q4 2014 is expected to
be lower than the high level achieved in Q3 2014, due to normal
fluctuation
* Sees Q4 2014 revenues in the Gaming/Performance desktop PC
market to increase, while revenues in the workstation market are
expected to decline, when compared with their respective
performance levels in Q3 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)