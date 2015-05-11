May 11 Apollo Global Management Llc is
in talks to buy ASG Security and combine it with another home
security company it is acquiring, Protection 1, valuing them
collectively at about $2 billion, people familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
Final bids for ASG Security are due on Monday, the sources
said. Reuters reported in February that Apollo was in the lead
to acquire Protection 1 from buyout firm GTCR Llc for about $1.5
billion. The deal has been finalized, contingent upon Apollo
also clinching a deal for ASG, the people said.
It was not clear if Apollo faced any competition for ASG
Security. The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential.
Representatives for Protection 1, Apollo, GTCR and ASG
Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Beltsville, Maryland-based ASG was acquired by Parthenon
Capital in 2007. At the time it was the 11th largest security
alarm monitoring business in the United States, according to
Parthenon's website.
The potential deal underscored private equity's love affair
with the security sector. Blackstone Group LP acquired
Protection 1 competitor Vivint Inc for more than $2 billion in
November 2012 and took its residential solar panel unit, Vivint
Solar Inc, public in September 2014.
Protection 1 has its own fledgling solar panel business. It
announced last month its Brite Energy unit had partnered with
MySolar IX LLC, a joint venture of Morgan Stanley and
Main Street Power Co, to expand its rooftop power systems
installation program. Brite raised more than $250 million in
financing from GTCR and its partners.
The U.S. security services market is dominated by Tyco
Integrated Security Llc on the business security
management side, and ADT Corp the residential security
side.
Romeoville, Illinois-based Protection 1 provides electronic
security alarm monitoring services for residential and
commercial markets. They include burglary and fire protection,
access control, video surveillance and maintenance.
GTCR took Protection 1 private in 2010 for $828 million.
