Mumbai Singer Asha Bhosle's daughter Varsha committed suicide on Monday morning, police said.

Varsha, the second of the legendary singer's children, had attempted suicide earlier as well. In 2008, she was rushed to hospital after overdosing on sleeping pills.

Media reports said Varsha, who is divorced and in her 50's, shot herself with a licensed firearm. Her mother was not in town when the incident occurred.

A policeman from the Gamdevi police station in Mumbai, under whose jurisdiction Bhosle's residence falls, confirmed the suicide but refused to give further details.

Varsha was a freelance journalist and also a singer. She lived in an apartment in the leafy Pedder Road locality where both her mother Asha and aunt Lata Mangeshkar own adjoining apartments.

