Reuters Market Eye - Shares of tractor maker VST Tillers Tractors (VST.NS) and miner Ashapura Minechem (ASHM.NS) rally after large institutional investors bought stakes, traders said.

Merrill Lynch Capital Markets Espana, a Spanish unit of Merrill Lynch & Co, bought 510,397 shares in Ashapura through block deals on Tuesday, exchange data showed.

HDFC Mutual Fund bought 75,079 shares in Ashapura, the data showed.

Shares of VST rose as much as 9.04 percent, while Ashapura gained 8.8 percent in early trades, sending the stocks to 52-week highs.

At 10:56 a.m., shares of Ashapura were trading 3.3 percent higher, while VST was up 6.71 percent.

(Reporting by Indulal P)