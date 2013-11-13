LONDON Nov 13 The world's first man-made ash
cloud has been created by a team led by airline easyJet
and planemaker Airbus to test how passenger aircraft
cope with volcanic blasts such as the 2010 Icelandic eruption.
The eruption of Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano shut down
much of Europe's airspace for six days, affecting more than 10
million people and costing $1.7 billion.
An Airbus A400M test plane on Wednesday dispersed one tonne
of ash over the Bay of Biscay, off western France, creating
conditions similar to that of the 2010 eruption, said the team,
which also included Norwegian sensor maker Nicarnica Aviation.
The ash used in the test was from the Eyjafjallajokull
eruption, collected and stored by scientists in Reykjavik.
The cloud produced was 600-800 feet (180-245 metres) high
and 1.75 miles (2.8 km) wide. It was initially visible to the
naked eye but dissipated quickly, becoming difficult to
identify, said easyJet.
A second Airbus plane, an A340-300, was fitted with Airborne
Volcanic Object Identifier and Detector (AVOID) technology,
invented by Dr. Fred Prata from NILU, the Norwegian Institute
for Air Research. It attempted to identify and measure the cloud
from around 40 miles away.
A smaller aircraft, a Diamond DA42, then flew into the cloud
to take measurements to corroborate the AVOID system's findings.
It found the sensor had successfully detected the cloud and
accurately measured its density, which was within the range of
concentrations measured during the ash crisis in April and May
2010.
EasyJet, Europe's second biggest budget airline behind
Ryanair by market value, now plans to fit the volcanic ash
detection equipment on some of its planes by the end of 2014.
"The threat from Icelandic volcanoes continues and so we are
delighted with the outcome of this (test) ... finding a solution
is as crucial now as ever to ensure we never again see the
scenes of spring 2010 when all flying ceased across Europe for
several days," said Ian Davies, easyJet's engineering director.