Jan 15 Activist investor Sessa Capital LP said
it would nominate five directors for election at real estate
investment trust Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc's 2016
shareholder meeting to speed up a stalled strategic review
process.
Ashford Hospitality Prime, spun off from Ashford Hospitality
Trust Inc in 2013, has been exploring strategic
alternatives, including a sale, since August.
Shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime, which invests in luxury
hotels, were down 8.5 percent in afternoon trading on Friday.
Sessa Capital, the company's fourth-largest shareholder with
an 8.2 percent stake, said an overhaul of the board was also
required "to remedy poor corporate governance and conflicts of
interest".
The hedge fund said Ashford Hospitality Prime amending an
advisory agreement with Ashford Inc to impose a "large
termination fee" if shareholders elect directors not acceptable
to the asset management services provider "undercuts the
integrity of the strategic review process".
Ashford Hospitality Prime CEO Monty Bennett is the largest
shareholder in Ashford Inc.
Ashford Hospitality Prime said in a statement it was
committed to maintaining an open dialogue with stockholders.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)