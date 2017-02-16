UPDATE 1-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
Feb 16 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc. has reached an agreement with hedge fund Sessa Capital to add two directors to the real estate investment trust's board.
The agreement ends a long feud between the company and the hedge fund, which launched a proxy fight against it last year and was close to launching another before the two sides entered settlement talks.
The deal also allows the company and the hedge fund to jointly select an additional director to the board.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
LONDON, May 28 Britain is looking at range of options to put pressure on internet companies to do more to take down extremist material, Security Minister Ben Wallace said on Sunday.