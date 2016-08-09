Aug 9 U.S. hotel owner Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc. is planning sweeping corporate governance changes including the separation of the chairman and chief executive roles to address shareholder concerns about its performance, people familiar with the matter said.

The shake up, set to be announced on Tuesday, comes as shareholders have lobbied the hotel property owner to buy back shares, return cash to shareholders and even sell the company, which has a market capitalization of $446 million.

The Dallas, Texas-based hospitality real estate investment trust (REIT) is in the midst of a strategic review process and in June received a bid from The Weisman Group, a Sherman Oaks, California-based investment firm.

The Weisman Group has offered Ashford Prime shareholders a deal worth $20.58 per share to them. Ashford is currently trading at about $15.65 a share.

As part of its corporate governance overhaul, Ashford Prime plans to split the roles of its current CEO and chairman Monty Bennett. Bennett will remain in the chairman's seat and the company has already hired an executive search firm to find a CEO, the people said.

A representative for Ashford Hospitality Prime declined to comment. The people familiar with the matter spoke on condition of anonymity.

Ashford Prime, which focuses on owning luxury properties in gateway cities and resorts, will also announce that Ken Fearn will join Ashford Prime's board of directors, bringing the board's total to eight, with six serving as independent directors.

As part of the changes, the company will also allow long-term shareholders to include their board nominations on the annual voting list for new directors. (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York. Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Alan Crosby)