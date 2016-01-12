Jan 11 An Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc
activist shareholder is agitating for changes at the lodging
industry-focused real estate investment trust (REIT), calling
for a share buyback among its demands, according to a letter
obtained by Reuters.
Rambleside Holdings, which owns less than 1 percent of the
company, complained on Monday in a letter sent to Ashford
Hospitality Trust's Chairman and CEO Monty Bennett that the
company's stock was trading at a 52-week low and at half its
peak value.
The hedge fund, which focuses on the hotel industry, said
Ashford Hospitality Trust, which invests in high-end hotels,
should use its nearly $200 million in cash to buy back a chunk
of its stock.
Ashford Hospitality Trust shares ended trading at $5.48 on
Monday, giving it a market value of $523 million. They have lost
43 percent of their value in the last 12 months, compared to a 6
percent drop in the SPX 500 Index.
In its letter, Rambleside also said the company should
remove an advisory fee tied to its relationship to the external
manager of its assets, Ashford Inc, which was spun out
of Ashford Hospitality Trust to focus on managing real estate,
hospitality, and securities platforms.
If the advisory agreement is terminated due to a change in
control, Ashford Hospitality Trust must pay a termination fee to
Ashford Inc, an agreement that Rambleside believes prevents the
company from courting takeover suitors that would be willing to
pay a premium.
Rambleside called such a termination fee agreement
"outrageous" in its letter. A spokesman for Dallas-based Ashford
Hospitality Trust declined to comment.
Ashford Hospitality Prime, another REIT which was
spun off Ashford Hospitality Trust in 2013, is itself the
subject of an activist campaign. Hedge fund Sessa Capital, which
owns 8.2 percent Ashford Hospitality Prime, has demanded that
the company speeds up its strategic review.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by Sandra
Maler)