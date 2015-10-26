TOKYO Oct 26 Japanese regional banks Ashikaga
Holdings Co Ltd and Joyo Bank Ltd are in the
final stages of merger talks, national broadcaster NHK reported,
signalling further consolidation among lenders catering to a
rapidly-ageing, rural population.
NHK said on Monday that the two banks were aiming to compete
with rivals such as Bank of Yokohama Ltd, which in
September announced it had agreed to merge with smaller rival
Higashi-Nippon Bank Ltd.
Japan is the fastest-greying industrial power and rural
populations are ebbing even faster, as young people head for the
cities. To avoid collapse, regulators are encouraging small
banks to embrace change.
