TOKYO Nov 14 Japanese regional lender Ashikaga
Holdings Co Ltd, owned by a Nomura-led group of investors, said
it would raise 23 billion yen ($231.35 million) in its initial
public offering next month.
Ashikaga, which was nationalised in 2003 and purchased by a
unit of broker Nomura Holdings and others in 2008, said
it would use the funds to redeem about 25 billion yen worth of
outstanding preferred shares, some of which are owned by Nomura.
The bank, based in Tochigi Prefecture north of Tokyo, said
it would list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 19.
Japan's regional banks have long faced harsh prospects as
local economies outside the big urban centres have borne the
brunt of decades of deflation and continue to struggle to find
new growth drivers despite the recent upturn in the economy.
Reflecting those tough conditions, Ashikaga set its
estimated per share price at 420 yen. After accounting for a
stock split, the price represents a discount on the original
investment price of 500 yen paid by Nomura and others. At that
price the IPO will give the bank an estimated market value of
137 billion yen.
($1 = 99.4150 Japanese yen)
