(Adds details)
Sept 22 Ashland Inc said it will spin
off its engine lubricants unit into a publicly traded company,
Valvoline, as it sheds assets that are not part of its core
specialty chemicals business.
The spinoff would mark the final step in Ashland's
decade-long shift from an oil refiner to a specialty chemicals
maker, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Ashland shares were up 1 percent at $106.97 in morning
trading, while the broader market was down more than 1.5
percent.
The company's last divestiture was more than a year ago when
it sold its water technologies unit for about $1.8 billion,
bowing to pressure from activist investor Jana Partners LLC.
Jana exited its investment in Ashland in May.
Valvoline generated about $2 billion in sales in the year
ended June 30, while the rest of Ashland's businesses recorded
sales of about $3.6 billion, the company said.
The separation will be tax free for its shareholders, and is
expected to take at least a year to complete, Ashland said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is Ashland's financial adviser
and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP its legal adviser.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)