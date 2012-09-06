NEW YORK, Sept 6 The head of Ashland Inc's
water technology business, which brings in roughly a
quarter of the chemical maker's annual sales and supplies paper
and municipal customers, has left the company.
Paul Raymond, 49, had run the unit since 2008 when Ashland
bought Hercules Inc. He had previously worked at Honeywell
International Inc and General Electric Co.
Raymond, who left Ashland on Wednesday, was not immediately
available to comment.
Ashland spokesman Gary Rhodes said Thursday that Raymond
left to "pursue other opportunities."
"We appreciate his leadership at Ashland, which began with
the acquisition of Hercules in 2008 and continued through a
period of significant change for our company," Rhodes said.